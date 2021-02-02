Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) by 1,133.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Oconee Federal Financial were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

OFED stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.00. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 million, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. Oconee Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

