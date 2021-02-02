Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Update

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:NSYS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 72,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18. Nortech Systems has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 2.03%.

In other news, CFO Christopher Dean Jones bought 14,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $91,182.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 17,170 shares of company stock valued at $104,860 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nortech Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

