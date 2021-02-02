Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALTA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of ALTA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.81. 4,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,628. Altabancorp has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $635.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hets Llc sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $29,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,228 shares of company stock valued at $61,200 and have sold 16,000 shares valued at $443,355. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTA. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,317,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

