Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Update

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ PESI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. 16,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $78.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter.
About Perma-Fix Environmental Services
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
