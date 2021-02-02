Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Update

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PESI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.46. 16,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $78.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

