Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

AA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Shares of AA traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 72,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

