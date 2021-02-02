SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 2,862 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 125.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,519,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,792 shares of company stock worth $17,080,192 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.29. The company had a trading volume of 329,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,200. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $214.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

