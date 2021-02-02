SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 140.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.9% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 107.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.33. 571,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,998,876. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.57 and a 200 day moving average of $175.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

