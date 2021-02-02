TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. 2,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,071. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki purchased 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $47,042.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $106,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,011,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,330.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 88,897 shares of company stock valued at $531,854 over the last ninety days. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

