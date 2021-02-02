ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) released its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 529,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,264,551. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $39.43.

Several analysts have commented on ON shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

In other news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $2,682,836.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,024,848.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 27,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $776,956.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

