JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Raised by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 3.7% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,404 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,377,000 after buying an additional 116,328 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,519,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,769,000 after acquiring an additional 205,454 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,151 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,079,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,650,000 after acquiring an additional 145,419 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.79. 2,472,843 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80.

