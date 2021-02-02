Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 944 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,375,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after acquiring an additional 373,350 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,145,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,295,000 after purchasing an additional 97,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,257. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $72.58.

