UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SONVY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

SONVY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.78. 15,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,279. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.70. Sonova has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

