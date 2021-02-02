Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE FMS traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $46.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,044,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.1% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 433,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,407,000 after buying an additional 78,480 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 191,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 75,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

