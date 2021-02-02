Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telia Company AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:TLSNY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.63. 105,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.