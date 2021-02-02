Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Stabilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SBLUY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.13. 297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. Stabilus has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $15.33.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

