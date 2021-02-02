Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Stabilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SBLUY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.13. 297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. Stabilus has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $15.33.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

