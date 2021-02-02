CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $43.04. 19,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57. CRH has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $47.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CRH by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

