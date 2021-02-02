KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KONE Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KNYJY stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $39.53. 13,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,030. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.14.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.