Geneva Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Geneva Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.87 on Tuesday, hitting $249.17. 176,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,495. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $250.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.97 and its 200 day moving average is $224.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

