Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 146 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.45. 17,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,437. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

