Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 87,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 332.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.90. 106,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,029. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $124.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.26.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

