Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $2.98 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.8% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.06. The stock had a trading volume of 131,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,431. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $175.47. The stock has a market cap of $158.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,475 shares of company stock valued at $46,774,194 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.