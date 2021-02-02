Geneva Partners LLC Has $790,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,770 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.04. The stock had a trading volume of 45,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.01. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

