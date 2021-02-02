13,709 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 104,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 142,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 754.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 34,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.40. 209,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,184,610. The company has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $47.70.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.