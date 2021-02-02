Garner Asset Management Corp Buys 3,415 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.2% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.00. 102,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,117,988. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.23 and a 200 day moving average of $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

