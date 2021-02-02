World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $3,688,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.90. The company has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

