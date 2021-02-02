Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Up 33.0% in January

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,254,400 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 943,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 193.0 days.

INGXF traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.63. 2,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGXF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

