Middleton & Co Inc MA Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 117,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 69,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.04. 20,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,077. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

