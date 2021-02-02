GCN Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 52.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $29,753.67 and approximately $10.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. One GCN Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00403614 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003664 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000240 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 tokens. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Token Trading

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.