Nyzo Market Cap Reaches $2.38 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Nyzo has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $314,613.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000562 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00141047 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00065896 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00252396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00037007 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co

Nyzo Coin Trading

Nyzo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

