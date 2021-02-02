Crypto Village Accelerator Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $125,952.00 (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 66.9% lower against the US dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $125,952.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for about $0.0591 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00065301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.16 or 0.00846278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00047313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.51 or 0.04834724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00034994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

