YIELD App Hits 1-Day Volume of $918,854.00 (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $7.55 million and $918,854.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00065301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.16 or 0.00846278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00047313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.51 or 0.04834724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00034994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00014483 BTC.

YIELD App Token Profile

YLD is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app

Buying and Selling YIELD App

YIELD App can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

