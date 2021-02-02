Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys 30 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,834 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $14.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $554.03. The stock had a trading volume of 181,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,178,563. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $244.77 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $525.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

