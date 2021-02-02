Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,553,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 101,500 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.12% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $50,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.06. 219,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,920,982. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

