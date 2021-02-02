iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,807 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,406.6% during the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 133,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 129,484 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 137,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $99.11. 56,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,270,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.06. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

