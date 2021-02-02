Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,724 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,417,000 after purchasing an additional 710,164 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,824,000 after purchasing an additional 590,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,932,000 after purchasing an additional 324,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.38. 52,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,868. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.15 and a 200-day moving average of $116.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

