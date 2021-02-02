SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 378,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of SD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,112. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $164.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.55. SandRidge Energy has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $5.27.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.56. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 364.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter.
About SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had 1,013 net producing wells; and approximately 511,000 net acres under lease, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 89.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.
