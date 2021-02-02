SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Update

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 378,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,112. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $164.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.55. SandRidge Energy has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $5.27.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.56. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 364.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,067,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,302 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had 1,013 net producing wells; and approximately 511,000 net acres under lease, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 89.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

