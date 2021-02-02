Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Update

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Points International stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,996. Points International has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $191.92 million, a P/E ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Points International will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Points International were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

