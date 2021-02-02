WT Wealth Management Purchases 2,728 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

WT Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 1.1% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WT Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XAR traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $117.33. 663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,724. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.21.

