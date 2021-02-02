33,748 Shares in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Acquired by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BBN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.76. 781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,928. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

