Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,927. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.99.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

