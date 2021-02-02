Insider Buying: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $14,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,593.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WLFC traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.77. 539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $183.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 10.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Willis Lease Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

