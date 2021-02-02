Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Sells $50,141.70 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,028. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.27, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $144.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.59.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
