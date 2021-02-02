Geneva Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $498,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $149.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,804. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $153.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

