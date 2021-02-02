Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Position Lessened by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 7.1% of Petix & Botte Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.21. 139,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,860. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.