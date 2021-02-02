Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $173.24. The stock had a trading volume of 32,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $175.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.68.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,475 shares of company stock worth $46,774,194. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

