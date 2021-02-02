CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 3,449 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $120.21. The stock had a trading volume of 188,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,117,988. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

