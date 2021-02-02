Short Interest in Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Grows By 33.0%

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,900 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 175,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 258.8 days.

OTCMKTS:KMMPF remained flat at $$14.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25.

KMMPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $20.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

