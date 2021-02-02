Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

ESGD stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.85. 2,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,485. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $75.78.

