Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Short Interest Update

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Almirall in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of LBTSF remained flat at $$12.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. Almirall has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications; and for central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

