Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of JREIF remained flat at $$5,600.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,515.22. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $4,777.00 and a 1-year high of $5,600.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Japan Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

